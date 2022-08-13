Heartland Votes

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Saturday, followed by hotter Sunday

First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 8/13/22
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A beautiful Saturday expected across the Heartland.

Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer said dew points will remain below average for this time of year, meaning we get another comfortable day.

Highs today will mainly be in the mid 80s across the area.

Tonight with a mix of clouds, lows will only drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be hotter and a bit stickier too.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s, with a small chance of an isolated shower or two.

Best chance for rain will move into the Heartland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

