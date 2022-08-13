9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street.

The juvenile was found lying on the street with severe injuries.

The child was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The incident is under investigation.

The Marion Police Department Crash Reconstruction Officer is working on the crash.

