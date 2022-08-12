Heartland Votes

Very pleasant start to our weekend, much warmer Sunday.

Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through last night and we enjoyed very pleasant weather across the Heartland this afternoon. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Readings will fall into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. The airmass will still be dry so the heat index should not be a huge factor. A disturbance will move northeast of the Heartland Saturday night. This system will be close enough for a few clouds Saturday night. So temperatures will not be as cool tomorrow night as we will see tonight. Behind that system southerly winds will bring in much warmer weather on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray took the university’s board of regents to court...
Jury rules in favor of former SEMO men’s basketball coach over termination of contract
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in...
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/12.
First Alert 5pm forecast 8/12
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/12.
First Alert 4pm forecast 8/12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A beautiful evening ahead!
First Alert Weather at Noon 8/12
First Alert Weather at Noon 8/12