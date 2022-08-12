Very pleasant start to our weekend, much warmer Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through last night and we enjoyed very pleasant weather across the Heartland this afternoon. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Readings will fall into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. The airmass will still be dry so the heat index should not be a huge factor. A disturbance will move northeast of the Heartland Saturday night. This system will be close enough for a few clouds Saturday night. So temperatures will not be as cool tomorrow night as we will see tonight. Behind that system southerly winds will bring in much warmer weather on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

