University Museum looking for submissions from women artists

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The University Museum at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is accepting applications for an upcoming exhibition of creations by women artists in southern Illinois.

According to a release from SIUC, “Women’s Voices 3: Make/Believe, a Juried Exhibition” will be on display February 7 to May 13, 2023 in the museum’s North Hall Mitchell Gallery.

The exhibition is open to all artists identifying as a female, who are over the age of 16 and who live within one hour of Carbondale, WM Weston Stoerger, the museum’s curator of exhibits, said in the release.

The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Oct. 14.

All media are accepted for submission but must be original works created by the artist who is submitting them. Application forms are available on the museum’s website.

“‘Women’s Voices’ was born out of ‘the need to create’ — which was the title of the first exhibit presented in 2020,” Stoerger said. “This is an annual, unique exhibit that highlights the expressive thoughts of individual artists and their current perspectives.”

Teresa Fix, guest curator, said the exhibit’s goal is to “open the eyes of the viewer and help others to realize how diverse our creativity and thoughts are to our longevity, a way of life and a way of hopefully creating a feeling or idea to share with others. Using art as an escape but more to the point, a voice.”

According to SIUC, the University Museum will host several artist’s talks relating to the exhibition during the semester. An opening reception is set for Feb. 11.

