Part of Blandville Rd. in McCracken Co. closed due to crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of Blandville Road is blocked due to a crash on Thursday evening, August 11.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they are working a crash in the 8800 block of Blandville Road.

They said the road will be closed between the intersections of Mayfield-Metropolis and Gholson Roads.

Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.