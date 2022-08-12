Heartland Votes

Part of Blandville Rd. in McCracken Co. closed due to crash

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of Blandville Road is blocked due to a crash on Thursday evening, August 11.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they are working a crash in the 8800 block of Blandville Road.

They said the road will be closed between the intersections of Mayfield-Metropolis and Gholson Roads.

Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area.

