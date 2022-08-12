Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11.
According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The motorcycle has Kentucky license A3M-306.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550. You can leave an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
