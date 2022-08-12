Offseason training has Jackson football ready for 2022

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson has only three losses over the past four seasons combined. During that same time period they have 50 wins.

The Indians’ offseason training is a big reason they’ve been able to handle expectations and sustain this run.

“Any time you’ve had some success, the guys that are coming up are like, ‘I’m gonna do that,’” said head coach Brent Eckley. “The one thing we’ve had to guard against all along is kids in our program that think they’re gonna win just because we won two years ago or three years ago or four years ago. I think our offseason is what keeps them in check there.”

The players have bought in to the nearly year round routine.

“It’s just the grind that we have,” said senior lineman Noah Gibson. “When our season’s over in November or December, we get less than a month off and then right when January starts we’re right back in the weight room three days a week until the end of it all.”

That dedication translates onto the football field.

“We play as a brotherhood,” said Tony Terry, a defensive lineman and Division I commit to Kansas University. “Everybody’s together: one link, one person, we play uniform. It’s real strong and held together.”

