Heartland Votes

Nearly $3,500 in stolen baseball cards recovered by police

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – The Steele Police Department made a hefty recovery on Wednesday: Nearly $3,500 in stolen baseball cards.

According to the department, Chief Billy Stanfield received a report on Aug. 10 of a stolen baseball collection at a home on South Cooter Road.

The reported value of the collection was $3,500, SPD said.

During the investigation, Captain John Timm and Chief Stanfield found and recovered most of the collection about three hours after receiving the report.

SPD said arrests are expected to be made when the investigation is finished.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray took the university’s board of regents to court...
Jury rules in favor of former SEMO men’s basketball coach over termination of contract
John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in...
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

Latest News

The owner of a dog grooming business in Zeigler, Ill. saw her water bill rise to $3,200 in...
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills
Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources.
Grant to go towards additional resources for Vienna schools
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents are seeing unusually high water bills.
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see higher than usual water bills
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills.
Zeigler residents see unusually high water bills
Some Southeast Mo. State University students and their professor are studying the Cape...
Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population