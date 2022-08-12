Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden.

According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

Police say the allegations stem from an incident on Thursday, August 11 when a man was walking down the street and Cooper came by in a vehicle and allegedly shot at him, then fled from officers.

