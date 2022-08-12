Heartland Votes

Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting

Aaron Cooper is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden.
Aaron Cooper is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden.(Malden DPS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden.

According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

Police say the allegations stem from an incident on Thursday, August 11 when a man was walking down the street and Cooper came by in a vehicle and allegedly shot at him, then fled from officers.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray took the university’s board of regents to court...
Jury rules in favor of former SEMO men’s basketball coach over termination of contract
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in...
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

Latest News

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating some recent reports of vandalism.
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
From left: Taylor Goodin and Hailey Webb are accused of having sexual relationships with...
2 contracted employees at McCracken Co. Jail accused of sexual intercourse with inmates
Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on Friday...
Crews respond to 2-vehicle, rollover crash in Cape Girardeau
According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, the 11 bridges serve county and...
KYTC crews restoring crossings at 11 bridge sites destroyed by flooding