Heartland Votes

Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested

A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi...
A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11.

Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, when officers confronted the man, he admitted to shooting into the water.

The suspect was taken into custody pending formal charges.

