KYTC crews restoring crossings at 11 bridge sites destroyed by flooding

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear's Office, the 11 bridges serve county and...
According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, the 11 bridges serve county and state roads in Perry, Knott, Pike and Letcher counties.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to replace the first batch of closed bridges damaged or destroyed by recent flooding.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, the 11 bridges serve county and state roads in Perry, Knott, Pike and Letcher counties.

The following is a list of bridges being replaced through this emergency bridge replacement initiative:

Perry County

  • Pigeonroost Road over Troublesome Creek
  • Dan Lane over Big Willard Creek
  • Swan Court over Troublesome Creek
  • Chavies School Road over Grapevine Creek
  • McIntosh Mountain over Little Willard Creek

Knott County

  • Little Doty Bridge over Right Fork of Beaver Creek
  • Edward Drive over Troublesome Creek

Pike County

  • KY 610 over Shelby Creek
  • Hurricane Creek Road over Elkhorn Creek

Letcher County

  • Happy Hollow over Elkhorn Creek
  • Jet Drive over Yonts Fork

“The devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky left more than two dozen public bridges and many, many more private crossings damaged, destroyed or otherwise impassable,” Governor Beshear said. “These bridges provide critical access to homes and communities. Right now, numerous families are forced to walk across creeks, storm debris and damaged bridges to bring in food and supplies or to access healthcare. Teams are literally building bridges to keep anyone from being cut off from their communities.”

Nine of the 11 bridges being replaced are owned by counties, but KYTC has committed to replace the bridges.

Crews are building temporary crossings so people have access to homes until new bridges are built. Two other bridges have nearby detours available for access while the bridges are being replaced.

