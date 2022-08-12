Heartland Votes

Ill. Dept. of Public Health announced more than 26K new case of COVID-19 over past week

A community level transmission map of COVID-19 in Illinois.
A community level transmission map of COVID-19 in Illinois.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 26,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, August 12, including 123 additional deaths, since August 5.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42 counties are now rated at “high community level” for COVID-19. An additional 48 counties are now rated as “medium level.”

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,620,877 cases, including 34,539 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,471 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 181 patients were in the ICU and 67 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 23,114,591 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, according to IDPH. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,829 doses.

Since August 5, 61,805 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 77 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 54 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster, according to data from the CDC.

