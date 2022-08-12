Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse therapeutic center is expanding its services for children and adults with disabilities.

”We’re just really excited to be able to provide this opportunity.”

The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington, Missouri allowed them to serve more clients in need.

“It’s amazing to just see the number of people that we are reaching,” Kelly Seiler, executive director, said. “We are over 185 participants now, so that’s really exciting to us because we are growing every month.”

She said helping individuals with disabilities through therapeutic horsemanship is top priority for them.

“This is a place to heal, this is a place to be yourself and to set goals and blow past them because that’s the goal.”

One employee told us she’s excited to introduce the services to more people.

“Because then you get to see clients that never even heard of the program, some people have never even rode horses before, and so they come out and they’re almost just in awe of the facilities and we love working one-on-one with the clients and you build that rapport and that bond with them and it’s just great to see that look on their faces.”

Seiler wants to expand the program to even more communities.

“We just all feel very blessed, we’re a family atmosphere,” she said. “The second that you walk through the door, we say that you’re Hope family, the second that you walk through here, and that is the overall goal that we want to continue.”

The Hope Therapeutic Center accepts all riders, but individuals with disabilities have first pick.

