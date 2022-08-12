Gov. Pritzker announces $34.6 Billion transportation program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program announced by Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday, August 12 will invest billions of dollars into infrastructure projects.

Gov. Pritzker said IDOT’s new $34.6 billion program will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports over the next six years.

The governor said $20 billion will go toward transportation investments and $10 billion would be used for state rail and transit systems, airports and ports.

The following is a break-down of the major elements in the program:

$6.36 billion for highway reconstruction and preservation

$6.4 billion for bridge improvements

$2.03 billion for strategic expansion

$2.48 billion for system support, such as engineering and land acquisition

$1.55 billion for safety and system modernizations.

The governor’s office said the goal of the FY2023-28 Proposed Highway Improvement Program is to improve 2,562 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck.

For the current fiscal year, $3.7 billion has been appropriated for projects in IDOT’s nine highway districts.

In southern Illinois, IDOT District 9, $1.2 billion has been budgeted for dozens of scheduled infrastructure improvements over the next six years.

A full detailed list for Dist. 9 can be found here.

The following is a few of the major projects outlined in the plan :

$21.2 million for resurfacing and bridge deck overlays on Interstate 24 from the Interstate 57 interchange in Williamson County to U.S. 45 north of Vienna.

$29.3 million for reconstruction of northbound I-57 from a half mile north of Route 146 to I-24 in Union and Johnson Counties.

$42 million for additional lanes and contract plans of I-57 from I-24

$120.5 million for the replacement, engineering for contract plans and land acquisition for replacing the U.S. 51/60/62 “Cairo” Ohio River Bridge. This is for Illinois’ portion of the project headed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

$10.5 million for the reconstruction and land acquisition for Route 146 from Route 127 in Jonesboro to Old U.S. 51 in Anna.

The Proposed Highway Improvement Program is in addition to the the Rebuild Illinois transportation infrastructure program passed and approved in 2019.

Gov. Pritzker also released the FY2023-28 Proposed Multimodal Multi-Year Improvement Program which can be found here. The plan combines federal, state and local investments of $6.5 billion for transit, $2.5 billion for passenger and freight rail, $817 million for aviation and $150 million for ports.

