Gov. Parson appoints Kathy Swan to Labor and Industrial Relations Commission

Kathy Swan was recently appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.
Kathy Swan was recently appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.(Saint Francis Healthcare System)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced for appointments to various boards and commissions, including a Cape Girardeau woman.

Kathy Swan was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Swan has been the president of Johnson Communications Services Inc. Wireless for the past 36 years.

In 2012 she was elected to serve the 147th District in the Missouri House of Representatives and served eight years.

She has also held positions with the Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau Board of Education.

The governor also appointed Gloria Clark Reno, of University City, to the Public Defender Commission; Roy Richter, of Ozark, to the Public Defender Commission; and Robin Wheeler Sanders, of Kansas City, to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

