First Alert: Cool, dry trend continues

(KFVS) - A dry, less humid and cool trend sticks around today and into the first half of the weekend.

Wake-up temperatures are in the low to upper 60s, with isolated light fog possible.

Drier air from the north will continue to move into the Heartland, which will keep afternoon highs below average in the low to mid 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tonight will remain mostly clear with temps in the mid 50s north to the mid 60s south by Saturday morning.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will also be below average in the mid 80s, with sunny skies.

A warm front will slowly lift over the Heartland on Sunday.

The front will push temps back into the upper 80s with a few low 90s in our western counties.

Southerly winds will also arrive, making it feel muggy.

Chances for rain are possible at the start of next week.

