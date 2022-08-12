Farmington, Mo. charged in connection with child porn investigation

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mark Alan Chaplin, 60, of Farmington, on Thursday, August 11 with two counts of promoting child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the highway patrol, they executed a search warrant at Chaplin’s home on Hawthorne Drive on Wednesday, August 10. As a result, they say they seized child pornography and computer equipment.

Chaplin was arrested and taken to the St. Francois County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Farmington Police Department.

