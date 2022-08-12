Heartland Votes

Fantastic Friday Forecast!

Nice weather continues into the weekend...
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly clear morning with isolated light fog possible and cooler temperatures in the low to upper 60s. Ending off the week with fantastic weather-skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Drier air will continue to move in from the north and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. Tonight will remain mostly clear with temperatures in the  mid 50s north to mid 60s south by Saturday morning.

The start of the weekend will have below average temps in the middle 80s with sunny skies and a comfortable airmass over us. A warm front will slowly lift over the Heartland on Sunday. This will push temps back in the upper 80s with a few low 90s in our western counties. Southerly winds also return which will make it feel muggy. Showers are possible at the start of next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray took the university’s board of regents to court...
Jury rules in favor of former SEMO men’s basketball coach over termination of contract
John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in...
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/11.
First Alert 10pm forecast 8/11
Your First Alert forecast at 9 on 8/11.
First Alert 9pm forecast 8/11
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 8/11
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 8/11
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another surge of drier, cooler air moves in tomorrow.