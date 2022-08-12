Fantastic Friday Forecast!

Mostly clear morning with isolated light fog possible and cooler temperatures in the low to upper 60s. Ending off the week with fantastic weather-skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Drier air will continue to move in from the north and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. Tonight will remain mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 50s north to mid 60s south by Saturday morning.

The start of the weekend will have below average temps in the middle 80s with sunny skies and a comfortable airmass over us. A warm front will slowly lift over the Heartland on Sunday. This will push temps back in the upper 80s with a few low 90s in our western counties. Southerly winds also return which will make it feel muggy. Showers are possible at the start of next week.

-Lisa

