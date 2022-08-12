E-Sports League comes to Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An online esports gaming company is bringing a new program to western Kentucky.

This is in partnership with the Marshall County Parks Department and GGLeagues.

According to a release from the Marshall County Parks Department, participation is not limited to county residents, anyone in the area is invited to participate.

The season starts the week of October 3 with games being played on varying days depending on the game title. It ends in November.

Players will participate from their own homes by buying a GGLeagues fall esports pass for $40, can compete in as many different games as they would like. The registration deadline for the fall season is September 28.

Games for the fall 2022 season leagues include Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden22 (1v1, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (solos and duos) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).

All games will be played within the western Kentucky region.

All players need to register through https://app.ggleagues.com/clubs/marshall-county and the winner of the league will be crowned the champion of the region.

“GGLeagues is excited to be partnering with Marshall County to bring esports to their community. Esports continues to grow and its communities like Marshall County who are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers. We are thrilled to be empowering our partners to provide fun, safe esports competitions for players of all skills and ages,” Erich Bao, CEO of GGLeagues, said.

“We are committed to continuing to find new and exciting ways to engage our community. We recognize that not everyone is a traditional athlete, and we are excited to partner with GG Leagues to provide the gamers in our community the opportunity to be part of a team and be recognized for their accomplishments,” Britney Hargrove, Marshall County Parks Department director, added.

Winners for each region will receive a GGLeagues champion shirt and medal. Top players from the Marshall County team will receive additional prizes.

To play, you must have a console/computer to play on, email address, own the game you are registering to play and have the ability to play live.

All games are monitored by GGLeagues and players are held to a code of conduct to maintain a fun and safe gaming atmosphere.

