Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway

Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12.
Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12.

It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway.

No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene.

One lane of southbound and one lane of northbound Kingshighway were blocked in the area.

