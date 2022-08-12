Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12.
It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway.
No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene.
One lane of southbound and one lane of northbound Kingshighway were blocked in the area.
