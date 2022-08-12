Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas inmate is on the run after escaping the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County.

The inmate, Samuel Hartman, escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment Friday morning.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections says Hartman is serving a life sentence for rape out of Franklin County and has been in custody since Dec. 2, 2013.

Authorities have reason to believe he left the jail and went to Tunica County. Two additional persons of interest have been announced in this escape.

Police say that Misty Hartman, 38, and Linda Annette White, 60, are believed to be assisting Hartman in his escape.

Misty Hartman (left) and Linda Annette White (right) are believed to be assisting Hartman in his escape, police say. (East Arkansas Regional Unit)

Arkansas State Police say a farmer reported two abandoned jet skis on a boat ramp at Mhoon Landing Park.

Police seized the jet skis and believe Hartman and another person used them to cross the Mississippi River.

All Tunica County schools are on lockdown as a source of precaution.

Records show Hartman has racked up over a dozen disciplinary violations during his time behind bars -- mostly for contraband.

Hartman has tattoos portraying a rose, a heart and a sword along with the words “Forever & Always” and “Sam-N-Christine.”

If you see him, call 911.

