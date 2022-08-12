Contracted employee at McCracken Co. Jail accused of sexual intercourse with inmate

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A contracted employee at the jail is accused of having sex with an inmate.

Taylor L. Goodin, 25, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of third-degree rape.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they were contacted on Thursday, August 11 by the jail for a report of a female employee of an outside company engaging in sexual intercourse with an inmate inside the facility. They said the woman was contracted as kitchen staff at the jail.

She was arrested on Friday, Aug. 12 and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.