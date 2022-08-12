Cobden Peach Festival begins Friday

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A beloved southern Illinois festival begins Friday, August 12.

The 84th Annual Peach Festival allows the community to come together for a fun-filled, two-day event.

We talked to Gene Dammerman, the president of this year’s festival, who said it’s like a big homecoming event that allows people to celebrate kicking summer out and letting fall begin.

He hoped the community enjoyed what the town has to offer with food, rides, a pageant and more.

The festival setup started on Wednesday and was finished on Thursday evening.

“It’s rewarding. It is. ‘Cause some of us have been doing this for a long, long time. And it’s really neat to see it continue to grow and prosper,” Dammerman said.

The 84th Annual Peach Festival will be at the Cobden Community Park Friday and Saturday, August 12-13.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.