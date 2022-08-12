Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick.

A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been diagnosed in two beef herds, one in Fleming County and the second in Hart County. In each instance, a beef breed bull fell ill and died.

They said there is no relationship between the herds.

According to the department, once an animal is infected, it becomes a carrier and can spread it to other cattle in the herd.

This disease is not harmful to humans, even through the meat.

They say, currently, there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.