Heartland Votes

Cattle disease detected in Ky.

Asian longhorned ticks have been identified in nearly 20 different states.
Asian longhorned ticks have been identified in nearly 20 different states.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick.

A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been diagnosed in two beef herds, one in Fleming County and the second in Hart County. In each instance, a beef breed bull fell ill and died.

They said there is no relationship between the herds.

According to the department, once an animal is infected, it becomes a carrier and can spread it to other cattle in the herd.

This disease is not harmful to humans, even through the meat.

They say, currently, there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
Memphis firefighter dies in fire engine crash, 3 others hospitalized
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray took the university’s board of regents to court...
Jury rules in favor of former SEMO men’s basketball coach over termination of contract
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in...
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

Latest News

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, the 11 bridges serve county and...
KYTC crews restoring crossings at 11 bridge sites destroyed by flooding
Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11.
Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
A community level transmission map of COVID-19 in Illinois.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health announced more than 26K new case of COVID-19 over past week
According to Kentucky State Police, the woman was contracted as kitchen staff at the jail.
Contracted employee at McCracken Co. Jail accused of sexual intercourse with inmate