Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale want to track down the people responsible for multiple acts of vandalism in the city.

Officers say surveillance video shows the suspects spraying a dumpster with graffiti over the weekend. That incident adds to the other vandalism cases they began working in July.

They called it a growing problem and they want your help to solve it.

We went to three of the locations where vandalism has been reported recently. The graffiti has since been removed, but whoever is responsible is still out there.

Carbondale Deputy Chief Anthony Williams said the vandalism began around July 5, and has occurred in several parts of the city.

Police say there have been five reports in the last few weeks.

Williams said these crimes are important to solve.

“In these kind of property crimes it might not seem necessarily important to the person, it may not seem like this is the biggest crime in the world. But it is the biggest crime to the people who have to experience this and have to go through, maybe a business that’s having to pay money it doesn’t have to fix this stuff to try to make your business look approachable,” he said.

If convicted, Williams said those individuals could be fined. If they are adults, he said they could even face jail time.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

