Carbondale Mayor Henry takes leave of absence

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale announced on Friday morning that Mayor John “Mike” Henry is taking a temporary leave of absence until further notice.

Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will serve as Mayor Pro Tempore and take over mayoral duties in Mayor Henry’s absence.

The announcement comes after Henry found his wife dead in their home on Tuesday evening, August 9.

In a released statement, the mayor says the death of his wife is the reason for his leave of absence.

“My heart has been filled with indescribable sadness since the sudden loss of my wife, Terri,” stated Henry. “While our families mourn and process this unspeakable tragedy, we request privacy as we make arrangements and thank you for your condolences.”

Illinois State Police is investing 66-year-old Theresa Henry’s death at the request of Carbondale Police.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office and ISP Crime Scene Services are working together to investigate, which will then be turned over to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

ISP said investigation is ongoing.

