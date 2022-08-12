A beautiful evening ahead!

Make sure to make some outside plans this evening! It is going to feel very nice and comfortable as our dew points continue to drop. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. That will be a nice treat if you are up early on Saturday. Even if you sleep in, all of Saturday will be very nice. Comfortable weather continues with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Temperatures climb back to near 90 on Sunday, and it will be a little stickier too. Sunday there will be a small chance for an isolated shower too.

