1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at St. Louis City nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis City nightclub early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at Sweet Times Nightclub in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at around 2:51 a.m. Police said a fight broke out inside of the club before spilling outside. They were eventually able to control the situation.

One person was found dead at the scene while three others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

