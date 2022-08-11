Heartland Votes

Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau.

John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the intersection of Main and Independence on Thursday, August 11 for a report of shots fired.

They said the victim, a Kennett man, was in the downtown parking lot near the Boardman Pavilion when he got into an argument with the suspect, identified as Jackson.

Police say Jackson pulled a revolver from his waistband and fired multiple shots at the victim, but none of the shots hit him.

Jackson ran from the scene but was caught at Middle and Themis by a Cape Girardeau officer and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. Officers also recovered the gun they say Jackson used and found that it had been stolen in 2021.

Jackson’s bond was set at $250,000 cash only.

