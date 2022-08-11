Heartland Votes

Stars and Stripes Museum director making 23-day journey to recognize ‘Stars and Stripes Cities’

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The executive director of the Stars and Stripes Museum started the first leg of a 4,400-mile, 23-day journey to recognize “Stars and Stripes Cities.”

Jim Martin will be traveling from Missouri to the West Coast. He said he will be presenting proclamations to mayors recognizing the cities for encouraging informed citizenship.

On Wednesday, August 10, he recognized and presented proclamations to the mayors or their representatives of Kansas City, Mo. and Independence, Mo.

First, he said they got the chance to meet and present the proclamation for the mayor of Kansas City to a “young advocate of informed citizenship, commitment and service,” Amber Moore. She is the special assistant to Mayor Quentin Lucas.

Martin said Mayor Rory Rowland of Independence, a 40-year resident, accepted the proclamation for Independence as one of their first Stars and Stripes cities.

Jim Martin, the executive director of the Stars and Stripes Museum, presented a Stars and...
Jim Martin, the executive director of the Stars and Stripes Museum, presented a Stars and Stripes City proclamation to Independence, Mo. Mayor Rory Rowland.(Stars and Stripes Museum)

On Thursday, Martin presented a proclamation recognizing Topeka, Kansas as a true Stars and Stripes City.

He said Mayor Mike Padilla is a veteran himself. The mayor’s wife, the chief of police, fire chief and other dignitaries were there when Martin presented the proclamation.

Jim Martin presents the proclamation to Topeka, Kan. Mayor Mike Padilla.
Jim Martin presents the proclamation to Topeka, Kan. Mayor Mike Padilla.(Stars and Stripes Museum)

According to Martin, Mayor Padilla pledged to do everything he can to further the mission of inculcating informed citizenship, commitment and service.

Additionally, Martin said they got the opportunity to meet with the governor’s staff at the Capitol to talk about the potential of creating a state Veterans Hall of Fame similar to the one in Missouri to honor veterans and their service to their communities.

Jim Martin also met with the governor's staff at the Topeka, Kan. Capitol to discuss creating a...
Jim Martin also met with the governor's staff at the Topeka, Kan. Capitol to discuss creating a state Veterans Hall of Fame like the one in Missouri.(Stars and Stripes Museum)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home.
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
Shelter-in-place order lifted, disaster declared following five-alarm fire at recycling center
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray took the university’s board of regents to court...
Jury rules in favor of former SEMO men’s basketball coach over termination of contract
Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of...
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville

Latest News

Vienna schools adding more social workers to help the overall well-being of students.
Vienna, Ill. schools adding more social workers to help overall well-being of students
John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in...
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting
A man from Memphis has been charged in the shooting in Cape Girardeau.
Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting
A Carbondale Starbucks became the first unionized location in southern Illinois.
Carbondale Starbucks workers win union election