Stars and Stripes Museum director making 23-day journey to recognize ‘Stars and Stripes Cities’

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The executive director of the Stars and Stripes Museum started the first leg of a 4,400-mile, 23-day journey to recognize “Stars and Stripes Cities.”

Jim Martin will be traveling from Missouri to the West Coast. He said he will be presenting proclamations to mayors recognizing the cities for encouraging informed citizenship.

On Wednesday, August 10, he recognized and presented proclamations to the mayors or their representatives of Kansas City, Mo. and Independence, Mo.

First, he said they got the chance to meet and present the proclamation for the mayor of Kansas City to a “young advocate of informed citizenship, commitment and service,” Amber Moore. She is the special assistant to Mayor Quentin Lucas.

Martin said Mayor Rory Rowland of Independence, a 40-year resident, accepted the proclamation for Independence as one of their first Stars and Stripes cities.

Jim Martin, the executive director of the Stars and Stripes Museum, presented a Stars and Stripes City proclamation to Independence, Mo. Mayor Rory Rowland. (Stars and Stripes Museum)

On Thursday, Martin presented a proclamation recognizing Topeka, Kansas as a true Stars and Stripes City.

He said Mayor Mike Padilla is a veteran himself. The mayor’s wife, the chief of police, fire chief and other dignitaries were there when Martin presented the proclamation.

Jim Martin presents the proclamation to Topeka, Kan. Mayor Mike Padilla. (Stars and Stripes Museum)

According to Martin, Mayor Padilla pledged to do everything he can to further the mission of inculcating informed citizenship, commitment and service.

Additionally, Martin said they got the opportunity to meet with the governor’s staff at the Capitol to talk about the potential of creating a state Veterans Hall of Fame similar to the one in Missouri to honor veterans and their service to their communities.

Jim Martin also met with the governor's staff at the Topeka, Kan. Capitol to discuss creating a state Veterans Hall of Fame like the one in Missouri. (Stars and Stripes Museum)

