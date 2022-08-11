Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. State students to move-in on campus soon

SEMO Director of Residence Life Dr. Kendra Skinner & Director of New Student Programs Katie Krodinger preview when students will be moving on campus.
By Tom English
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University students will soon be returning to campus.

Beginning this weekend and through next week, traffic will be a little heavier in Cape Girardeau as new and returning students make their way to residence halls.

Here’s the schedule move-in days:

  • Saturday, Aug. 13 - Sunday, Aug. 14: Early arrival and new student move-in. Check-in is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Towers Customer Service Desk.
  • Monday, Aug. 15: Group Hill approved students move-in. Check-in is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Show-Me Center. Students moving into the North, South or East towers are not permitted to move in this day.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 16: Returning students move-in. Check-in is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Show-Me Center. Students need to reserve a check-in time through the housing portal. Students moving into Towers West are not permitted.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 17: New and returning students move-in. Check-in is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Show-Me Center. Students need to reserve a check-in time through the housing portal. This is for new students moving into Towers North and South, or Myers or Vandiver halls. Returning students in any hall can reserve a check-in time.
  • Thursday, Aug. 18: New students only. Check in is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Show Me Center. This is for new students assigned to Towers East and West; Myers, LaFerla and Dobbins halls.
  • Friday, Aug. 19 - Saturday, Aug. 20: Open move-in. Check in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the desk of the building that student is assigned to.

Classes begin for the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 22.

