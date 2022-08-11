Heartland Votes

Ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Jackson City Park bridge project

The Hubble Creek Bridge sits in the middle of Jackson City Park connecting both sides of the Hubble Creek.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders will celebrate the completion of the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 4 p.m. at the site of the new bridge between Parkview Street and Cascade Drive.

This new bridge, which spans over Hubble Creek in the Jackson City Park, opened at the end of July.

In January, a Millersville, Mo. construction was awarded the contract for $549,538.50.

The project was designed by a Poplar Bluff engineering company and consisted of removing the old low water crossing and building a new elevated bridge structure, along with a pedestrian path, guardrails, decorative stone, minor electrical improvements and other improvements.

