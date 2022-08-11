A nice few days ahead!

Heartland Votes

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Aug. 11, 2022
Temperatures and dew points will stay below average over the next few days, meaning it will actually feel pretty comfortable for late summer. This evening should feel nice, with temperatures falling through the 80s and 70s. By daybreak on Friday, lows will drop back into the 60s. Friday will bring more sunshine and nice temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The coolest air will sink into the Heartland Saturday morning. We will start the day in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will warm quickly on Saturday with lots of sunshine expected, but highs will still only be in the mid 80s across most of the area. Sunday a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms return, but most of the Heartland will stay dry. It will turn a little hotter and stickier by Sunday afternoon.

