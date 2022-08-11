Mother relieved son is safe following attempted kidnapping as he walked with father

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City family is still in disbelief that a woman is accused of trying to grab a child as he walked with his father in broad daylight.

The suspect, 51-year-old Marcy Vansandt, is now charged with attempted child kidnapping and resisting arrest by fleeing.

The child’s mother, Sheanese Williamson, says she is relieved her son is safe first and foremost.

Still, she can’t help but think about what could have happened if her son’s father was not able to stop the woman who is accused of grabbing their child.

The father and his 5-year-old son were walking along 49th and Blue Ridge Blvd after they went to McDonald’s and Dollar General around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say a woman driving a silver car stopped and walked up to them.

“She was like, ‘He doesn’t belong with you! He doesn’t belong with you!’” Sheanese Williamson said.

Court records state the woman, who police later identified as Vansandt, opened her back passenger door and reached for the child. She reportedly made bizarre statements and accused the father of kidnapping his own son.

“She grabbed his arm,” Sheanese Williamson said.

The boy’s father told police he pushed her away and stood between Vansandt and his son. He said she then slowly followed them with her car.

“A heroic thing he did,” the boy’s uncle, Albert Williamson, said. “He did save his son.”

Several witnesses stopped when they saw what was unfolding. They told police that, at one point, Vansandt grabbed a crowbar from her car. The boy’s dad explained that, despite what Vansandt was claiming, he was the child’s father.

“Thank you to those who helped and stopped this,” Albert Williamson said.

Police say Vansandt drove off when they arrived and led them on a chase for about 15 minutes. Officers say she ran stop signs and stoplights before being arrested near her home.

“I can’t do nothing but think about it, because there are children out there that this has happened to,” Sheanese Williamson said. “God’s angels were with mine.”

Albert Williamson says they hope Vansandt is prosecuted to the fullest extent. “We could still be looking for Eli,” he said.

According to investigators, during a police interview Vansandt admitted to trying to take the child because she said she thought his father “looked evil” and would put him “in an illegal sex trade.” The Williamson family questions the woman’s explanation and motive because she took off when police arrived.

“I thank God every day because I’m glad we’re not having an ‘Eli Alert.’ I’m not looking for my son,” Sheanese Williamson said. “He made it but, at the same time, I feel like I have to speak up for kids that they didn’t make it. Who they are still looking for.”

Vansandt’s bond was set at $15,000. If bond is posted, prosecutors requested house arrest with a home plan.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.