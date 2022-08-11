Heartland Votes

More Comfortable Weather Today!

No rain for the rest of the week...
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Jerica Copling)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A few areas could experience light to patchy fog this morning. Cooler and drier air making it feel more comfortable Thursday morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. Mostly clear skies turning into mostly sunny skies today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, another round of cooler air will leave temperatures in the low to middle 60s with no precipitation.

Additional days with sunshine and below average temperatures in the mid 80s will end off the week and start the weekend. As a warm front will live over the Heartland on Sunday, temperatures will slowly return back to normal in the upper 80s with a few chances of showers late into Monday.

-Lisa

