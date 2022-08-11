Historic building in Cape Girardeau finishes renovation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape River Heritage Museum has completed its year-long renovation.

“We’ve got a new floor, new ceiling, new walls, new lights, everything...this is brand new,” Volunteer, Jerry Ford says.

The money used for this project came directly from the community.

“We’ve seen an increase, especially since we’ve had the money to fix the place up, make it nicer, have a varied amount of exhibits...and so we change these exhibits each year and that keeps people coming back.”

An eighth generation Missourian, Dr. Bill Eddleman is an associate director at the State Historical Society of Missouri.

He says, “First of all, you’ve got to have the resources to restore it...and usually that comes down to money...and if you don’t have enough money you’re not going to restore it. It’s like somethings missing when one of these old buildings go. It conveys a sense of place...and to me without these buildings it’s not Cape Girardeau.”

If anybody has any questions about the opening of Cape River Heritage Museum, go to their website at Cape River Heritage Museum

