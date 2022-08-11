Heartland Votes

Historic building in Cape Girardeau finishes renovation

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape River Heritage Museum has completed its year-long renovation.

“We’ve got a new floor, new ceiling, new walls, new lights, everything...this is brand new,” Volunteer, Jerry Ford says.

The money used for this project came directly from the community.

“We’ve seen an increase, especially since we’ve had the money to fix the place up, make it nicer, have a varied amount of exhibits...and so we change these exhibits each year and that keeps people coming back.”

An eighth generation Missourian, Dr. Bill Eddleman is an associate director at the State Historical Society of Missouri.

He says, “First of all, you’ve got to have the resources to restore it...and usually that comes down to money...and if you don’t have enough money you’re not going to restore it. It’s like somethings missing when one of these old buildings go. It conveys a sense of place...and to me without these buildings it’s not Cape Girardeau.”

If anybody has any questions about the opening of Cape River Heritage Museum, go to their website at Cape River Heritage Museum

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of...
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

Latest News

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off
Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo brings community together
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations.
Cape Girardeau historical building completes renovation
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight.
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off tonight
Marion Police Officer receives award for his heroic action.
Marion Police Officer receives award for his heroic action