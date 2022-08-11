Heartland Votes

Franklin Elementary holds Kindergarten Academy

Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau held a Kindergarten Academy for its newest students.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some brand new school students are learning what to expect when they head to class in the a few days.

Franklin Elementary School held a Kindergarten Academy to help get their newest students ready for the first day of school.

The kids got a glimpse at what a day of school will look like for them.

Teachers said the goal is to help children and their parents transition to the classroom setting.

”The kids come today to help them to feel more comfortable because they’re the only kindergarten students in the school instead of the whole being here, and so it’s a much smaller setting and were able to also help them with holding pencils, scissors, writing their name on paper and their just getting used to all of the rules like sitting in a chair and sitting on the carpet,” teacher Lori Huey explained.

Leaders at Franklin Elementary say Kindergarten Academy is also a great way for parents to feel more comfortable leaving their kids on the first day of school.

