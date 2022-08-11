Heartland Votes

First Alert: Morning fog possible; beautiful, cooler afternoon

A beautiful summer day along the banks of the Mississippi River in Thebes, Ill.
A beautiful summer day along the banks of the Mississippi River in Thebes, Ill.(Source: cNews/ Opal Eftink)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today is shaping up to be a beautiful and comfortable summer day in the Heartland!

Wake-up temperatures are much cooler and less humid in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south.

Light to patchy fog is possible in a few locations.

Cooler and drier air this afternoon will keep temps in the mid to upper 80s.

It will also be mostly sunny!

Tonight, another round of cooler air will leave temps in the low to mid 60s. No rain is expected.

Below average temps in the 80s and sunny skies will be the trend through most of the weekend.

A warm front moves into the Heartland Sunday, which will slowly return average temps back into the upper 80s and bring a few chances of showers late into Monday.

