Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly has been holding updates throughout the day after Wednesday’s deadly home explosion.

That happened near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says three people were killed as a result of the explosion.

On Thursday afternoon, these victims were identified as 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite and 29-year-old Jessica Teague. All three were from Evansville.

Chief Connelly says two of those three were in the home where the explosion happened. He says the third victim was a neighbor.

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say another person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the 8 a.m. update, Chief Connelly reiterated most of what was discovered on Wednesday.

39 houses were damaged by the explosion. Fire officials say that could be anything from a blown-out window to being uninhabitable.

Several different agencies responded to the scene, including the ATF. Chief Connelly says they came in but did not impede search and rescue efforts.

The fire chief also thanked several businesses, such as Donut Bank, McDonald’s and Mission BBQ for supplying refreshments for first responders.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, officials told 14 News they were able to have a thorough secondary search and didn’t find any more victims.

We’re now learning that no animals died in the explosion and only one cat was rescued.

Fire officials say they believe that Weinbach Avenue in that area will likely be closed for the rest of the day, but it will reopen on Friday.

Right now, CenterPoint Energy crews are doing tests on the integrity of the gas line from the main to the meter.

Chief Connelly says after the secondary search, they have tagged homes in the area. He says a “red” tagged home means no entry is allowed. “Yellow” means you can enter with an escort and “green” is free to enter.

If anyone has damage to report, you are asked to call the Building Commission at 812-436-7818.

Red Cross’ Beth Sweeney: 15 families assisted last night



Families need us right now, we’ll continue to help families any way we can



Said Vogel Elementary was an amazing host last night @14News pic.twitter.com/ofHz2L9KU8 — Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) August 11, 2022

Rural King has donated totes so crews could save valuables for family members.

Officials from Red Cross say they helped 15 families. They say 14 of them needed a place to stay.

Red Cross is working on providing meals, mental health needs and spiritual care.

During another briefing on Thursday afternoon, Chief Connelly says the cause of the explosion is still not determined at this time.

CenterPoint Energy officials say crews have been on scene since the explosion. They say no gas leak was detected on the exterior of the home, but they cannot confirm whether there was one inside the home.

Chief Connelly says state agencies are now taking lead on the investigation, which remains ongoing.

New video from ABK Alarms Inc. shows EFD on scene of yesterday's explosion in less than 60 seconds.



Amazing work by all first responders handling this stunning situation yesterday. @14News pic.twitter.com/USOVzZlbdv — Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) August 11, 2022

