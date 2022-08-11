Carbondale Starbucks workers win union election

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale Starbucks became the first unionized location in southern Illinois.

According to a release from Starbucks Workers United and CMRJB, workers at the 1025 E. Main St. location won their union election on Thursday, August 11 by a tally of 11-2.

“It just goes to show that efforts to build a better future for everyone are worthwhile,” workers from the Carbondale location said in a statement.

A Richmond Heights location in Missouri also won their union election Thursday, becoming the fifth unionized location in St. Louis.

As of Thursday, according to the release, the Starbucks Workers United Movement has reached at least 210 unionized Starbucks.

