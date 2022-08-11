Heartland Votes

Carbondale Starbucks workers win union election

A Carbondale Starbucks became the first unionized location in southern Illinois.
A Carbondale Starbucks became the first unionized location in southern Illinois.(WGCL)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale Starbucks became the first unionized location in southern Illinois.

According to a release from Starbucks Workers United and CMRJB, workers at the 1025 E. Main St. location won their union election on Thursday, August 11 by a tally of 11-2.

“It just goes to show that efforts to build a better future for everyone are worthwhile,” workers from the Carbondale location said in a statement.

A Richmond Heights location in Missouri also won their union election Thursday, becoming the fifth unionized location in St. Louis.

As of Thursday, according to the release, the Starbucks Workers United Movement has reached at least 210 unionized Starbucks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home.
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating
Drone 4 captured an aerial view of the fire in Madison, Illinois.
Shelter-in-place order lifted, disaster declared following five-alarm fire at recycling center
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray took the university’s board of regents to court...
Jury rules in favor of former SEMO men’s basketball coach over termination of contract
Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of...
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville

Latest News

John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in...
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting
A man from Memphis has been charged in the shooting in Cape Girardeau.
Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting
The steel culverts at these locations had deteriorated, according to KYTC, requiring the pipes...
Ballard Co. awarded over $15k in emergency road aid funds
SBA says loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.83 percent for small...
SBA: Deadline approaching for Ky. small businesses affected by December storms to apply for loans