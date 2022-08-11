Heartland Votes

Armed man barraciades himself inside Metro East home after shooting at police, officials say

SWAT team
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, a man fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman.

During the standoff, the woman was freed from the home but the armed man is still inside as of 5:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update once we get new information.

