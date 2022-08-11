Another surge of drier, cooler air moves in tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a pleasant day across the Heartland and we will see a fairly pleasant evening. Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds will be with us overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s except lower 60s far north.

Friday will be partly sunny and pleasant. Light northeasterly winds will bring drier air into the Heartland. Nights will reach the middle to upper 80s.

