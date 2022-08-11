Heartland Votes

Memphis Firefighter dies in fire engine crash, three others hospitalized

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department says one firefighter died following a crash in South Memphis. It happened around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on Cambridge Avenue near E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Memphis police responded to the scene at 8:19 p.m. They say a Memphis Fire Department vehicle was involved in a crash with a pick up truck. MFD says four MFD employees were transported to Regional One Health Trauma Center and one died of injuries from the crash.

The pickup truck driver was also transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The totaled pickup truck as a result of the crash.
The totaled pickup truck as a result of the crash.(Action News 5)

Witnesses say that the pickup truck driver ran a red light, causing the crash.

The fire engine tried to avoid hitting the pickup but failed, then flipped to its side.

Thursday morning MFD officials confirmed the death of one of their on on Twitter where the page’s profile picture was also changed to display the MFD badge with the black mourning band around it.

More details are soon to be released. This is an ongoing investigation.

