Officials: 3 injured, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville

Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue.

Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m.

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say three people were injured and have been transported to local hospitals.

Fire Chief Mike Connelly says that a special collapse unit was requested to the scene.

Officials say that most surrounding houses were unoccupied except for pets.

EFD crews tell our reporter on scene the intersection of Weinbach Avenue and Columbia Street is about to reopen.

You can watch our 2:30 p.m. update below:

Officials provided an update on the investigation at 3:30 p.m.

During the press conference, Chief Connelly said 39 homes were damaged as a result of the explosion, and four homes were destroyed. He also says two of the people injured were in the exploded house, while the third individual was inside a neighboring house.

The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

Chief Connelly says eight fire units are currently on scene, while an arson investigation is now underway.

You can watch our 3:30 p.m. update below:

Another update is set to take place at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

You can watch our live team coverage below:

