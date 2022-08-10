Heartland Votes

U.S. Senate candidate Busch Valentine making campaign stops in the Heartland

Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, met with voters in Cape Girardeau on...
Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, met with voters in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri is scheduled to make two campaign stops in southeast Missouri on Wednesday, August 10.

Trudy Busch Valentine made her first visit to Ground-a-bout Coffee in Cape Girardeau at 9 a.m. to meet with voters and to discuss issues that matter to them.

The Democratic nominee will then attend the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and meet with voters there at 7 p.m.

Valentine is a member of the brewing Busch, a nurse and has never held elective office before.

She will face Republican nominee and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the General Election on November 8.

Both are vying for Senator Roy Blunt’s seat, which will be vacated at the completion of his third term.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

Latest News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois
Illinois governor says his state expected to benefit from CHIPS & Science Act
Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) speaks during a press conference in Springfield on August 9, 2022.
Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois
If approved, the initiative would legalize marijuana for people 21 and older, and expunge some...
Southeast Mo. dispensary reacts to Nov. ballot initiative on recreational marijuana
FILE — If it passes, Missouri would join 18 other states which have completely legalized...
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November