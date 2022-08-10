U.S. Senate candidate Busch Valentine making campaign stops in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri is scheduled to make two campaign stops in southeast Missouri on Wednesday, August 10.

Trudy Busch Valentine made her first visit to Ground-a-bout Coffee in Cape Girardeau at 9 a.m. to meet with voters and to discuss issues that matter to them.

The Democratic nominee will then attend the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and meet with voters there at 7 p.m.

Valentine is a member of the brewing Busch, a nurse and has never held elective office before.

She will face Republican nominee and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the General Election on November 8.

Both are vying for Senator Roy Blunt’s seat, which will be vacated at the completion of his third term.

