SIUC to welcome students back to campus with several activities

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will welcome students to campus with Saluki Startup and Weeks of Welcome.

According to SIUC, students will move onto campus August 18 and 19, with classes starting on Aug. 22.

You can check out the online schedule, which is being updated as activities are added.

SIU’s Dawg Days New Student Retreat, set for Aug. 15-18 at Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, is an action-packed week. Organized and led by students, it is designed to help their new student peers successfully transition to college life.

A recent popular addition to Saluki Startup is Light up the Lake, set for 7-9 p.m. Aug. 18 as the boat dock will be glowing all evening.

Campus Lake/Becker Pavilion will come alive with glow-in-the-dark games and activities, slacklining, a climbing wall, a DJ, freebies, snacks, a pottery throwing wheel and other fun Saluki experiences.

A Resource Fair provides information about what’s available and how to connect with the campus departments or units as well as community organizations. It will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 19, in Ballroom D of the Student Center.

The Saluki Startup Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Saluki Stadium is a giant pep rally, complete with a class picture for new students. Afterward, the action moves to the Student Recreation Center for Late Nite at the Rec, with volleyball, swimming, basketball and a host of other activities from 9 to 11 p.m.

The popular Dawg’s Night Out will be at the Student Center at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Participants will enjoy arts and crafts, inflatables, games, food and assorted revelry.

The Chancellor’s Welcome Fest, will be 1-3 p.m. Aug. 21, complete with a cookout, DJ, climbing wall, yard and watermelon games, giveaways and the chance to get acquainted with campus leaders, faculty and staff.

The five Weeks of Welcome, or WOW, as it is called it on campus, will include some very special guests.

Some of the guests include Kevin and Oscar from “The Office.” They will be in the Student Center Ballrooms at 6 p.m. Sept. 22.

Oscar Martinez and Kevin Malone, portrayed by Oscar Nuñez and Brian Baumgartner, will share about their time on the NBC Emmy-winning series “The Office.”

Students and the general public are welcome to attend the free presentation; no tickets are required and admission is on a first-come basis. A book signing will follow, and some fortunate guests will have the opportunity to meet the pair at a reception following the moderated event.

Other Week of Welcome activities include open houses, an involvement fair, movies, a job fair, a bonfire, barbecue, workshops, student organization events and a free Family Carnival at the Student Recreation Center’s west gym from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 featuring a bounce house, games, snacks and more.

Weeks of Welcome will wrap up with Saluki Family Weekend, Sept. 23-25, featuring a craft sale, Greek Sing, and other activities, including the football Salukis hosting North Dakota in gridiron action.

