School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser.

After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department.

Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.

They spent months designing the graphics for the cruiser.

Officials say they want it to be a symbol of the relationship between the school system and the police department.

