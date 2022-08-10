Heartland Votes

Red Lobster saves 2nd rare orange lobster in a month

Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one...
Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.(Red Lobster)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Red Lobster found another crustacean of a different color, and this one won’t become someone’s dinner.

The restaurant chain said it discovered a second orange lobster which is said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.

The seafood chain said it’s found two in the last month.

An official with Ripley’s Aquarium said lobsters get their coloring from foods they eat, and these two orange lobsters were found in the same part of Mississippi.

Red Lobster named the two Cheddar and Biscuit after their favorite non-fishy side dish.

Biscuit is expected to be on display at Ripley’s Aquarium.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

Latest News

Heavy smoke from Metro East fire
Watch: Black smoke from Metro East fire seen as far St. Louis Zoo
Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook...
What’s next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts