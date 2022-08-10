Marion Police Officer receives award for his heroic action

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - “911, what is your emergency? I need an ambulance. Ok, where at? I need an ambulance can you help me please!”

You can hear the panic in a local mother’s voice as she calls 911 when her daughter stops breathing.

The police officer credited with saving her life spoke with KFVS on Wednesday.

It’s a day Marion Police Officer Sam Ward said he won’t forget.

He answered that 911 call and found a seven-year-old girl on the floor, not breathing.

Officer Ward tells me; it took him just seconds to get to the home, where that little girl lay unconscious on her bedroom floor.

“You don’t have much time to think” said Ward

So, Officer Sam Ward said, he let his instincts and training kick in back on May 19th when a mother’s cry for help came in through their 911 system.

“My daughter she’s blue, she’s not breathing, please help,” the mother said in the 911 call.

“As I was pulling up, the mother of the child was outside waving me down. I got out of the car, we ran inside and I asked her where the child was located at, and she stated that the child was in the back bedroom,” said Ward.

Ward tells me, Mika suffers from a vocal cord virus that swells her airways shut.

“Checked her neck for a pulse, she didn’t have one. She was turning blue and I knew she hadn’t had oxygen for a while. Began giving her mouth to mouth and chest compressions and slowly she began to breath again,” said Ward.

Ward credits 8 years on the Marion Police Department with training him to handle situations just like this one.

“Especially when someone’s life is on the line,” said Ward.

Monday evening the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police recognized Officer Ward for his heroic actions.

“As much as it is a privilege to receive an award like that , the only award that I need personally is knowing the Mika is alive, she’s doing well, she’s able to laugh and play with her friends and her family and just knowing that she’s going to be okay is the greatest award I could receive,” said Ward.

Marion Police Chief David Fitts said the entire Police Department is proud of what he did.

“I know that it was a selfless act and all he was thinking about is the little girl. And because of his actions, she’s still here with us and that is fantastic,” said Fitts.

Ward tells me, he doesn’t want to be recognized as a Hero, he’s just proud to serve his community.

“Hero’s are usually remembered for one great act, but I’ve seen the guys that I’ve worked with along with myself so numerous great acts of heroism.” Said Ward

Officer Ward got the chance to reunite with 7-year-old Mika at that ceremony on Monday.

He said she’s feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.