Last Day Of Rain & Storms This Week

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a front draped across the Heartland. This will allow a few isolated showers possible ahead of it. The front will also allow for cooler temperatures north and warmer temperatures south. Near Mount Vernon, IL temperatures will start off in the upper 60s with the low 70s near Union City, TN. During the afternoon, isolated showers and storms are likely south of the front as it will practically sit over our area today. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

The cold front will sink south tonight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 60s by Thursday morning. More sunshine, cooler temperatures, and drier air will be around near the end of the week and into the weekend. Next chance of rain appears to be late Sunday.

-Lisa

