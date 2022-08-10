Heartland Votes

Last Day Of Rain & Storms This Week

Cooler temps this afternoon...
Daisies are in full bloom in this Sikeston garden.
Daisies are in full bloom in this Sikeston garden.(Source: cNews/Jeannie Winfield)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a front draped across the Heartland. This will allow a few isolated showers possible ahead of it. The front will also allow for cooler temperatures north and warmer temperatures south. Near Mount Vernon, IL temperatures will start off in the upper 60s with the low 70s near Union City, TN. During the afternoon, isolated showers and storms are likely south of the front as it will practically sit over our area today. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

The cold front will sink south tonight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 60s by Thursday morning. More sunshine, cooler temperatures, and drier air will be around near the end of the week and into the weekend. Next chance of rain appears to be late Sunday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot a man who was robbing him. (Source: KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
A grand jury indicted David Swift on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death...
Man extradited to Dyer Co. on 1st-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/9/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/9/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 8/9/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 8/9/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/9/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/9/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/9/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/9/22